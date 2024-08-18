Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 120,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,725. The company has a market capitalization of $605.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

