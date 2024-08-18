Donald L. Hagan LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 421,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,049. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

