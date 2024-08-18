Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NFG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 608,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.