Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after buying an additional 853,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,493,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,063. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

