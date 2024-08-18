Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

