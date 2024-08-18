Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 331,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DORM stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,242. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.