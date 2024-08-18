Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 17,770,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

