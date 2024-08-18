Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 33.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,414.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.