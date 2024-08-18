DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.35.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
