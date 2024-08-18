DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 525,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 405,366 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

