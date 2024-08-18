Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

DYN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 819,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

