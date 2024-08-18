East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 540,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,089. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,240 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

About East West Bancorp

Get Free Report

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

