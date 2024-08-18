Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.68. 2,768,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.