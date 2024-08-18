Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

