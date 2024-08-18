Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.14). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.11), with a volume of 296,613 shares.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 400.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

