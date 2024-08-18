eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $7.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31.
About eDreams ODIGEO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.