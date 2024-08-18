eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $7.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

