eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $2.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 10,365 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares in the company, valued at $763,394.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Stelben acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 76.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

