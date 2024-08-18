Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $633,473.49

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $633,473.49 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,640,999 coins and its circulating supply is 22,141,291 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

