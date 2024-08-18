Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $922.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The firm has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $878.93 and a 200 day moving average of $805.16.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

