Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The stock has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $878.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

