Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCH. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Envoy Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Envoy Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,614. Envoy Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envoy Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

