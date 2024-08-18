EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. 2,340,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

