Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.