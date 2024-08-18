Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AT&T Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

T opened at $19.34 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

