ERC20 Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $624.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.79 or 0.99853399 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01169782 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.