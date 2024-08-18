EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.17. 14,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $117.24.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.