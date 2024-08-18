EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.17. 14,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $117.24.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
