Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EL opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

