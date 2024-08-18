Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $57.00 million and $1.49 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,905,620 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

