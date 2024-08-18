Evercore ISI Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $59.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.36.

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

