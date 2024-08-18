Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. 2,149,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

