Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,602. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

