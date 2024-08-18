Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $46,797,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

