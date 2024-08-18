Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,466 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,757,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,149. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

