Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

C stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. 9,939,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,974,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.