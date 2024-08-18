Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 773 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 2,197,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,062. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.