Everpar Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

