Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nordson by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.86. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.