Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 443,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.