Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNFFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,774,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period.

DYNF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 686,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,464. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

