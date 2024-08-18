Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,442,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

