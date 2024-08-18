Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.38. 282,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.