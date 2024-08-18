Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 2,524,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,572. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

