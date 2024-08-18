Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Caterpillar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.48. 2,483,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

