EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.14. 234,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

