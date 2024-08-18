Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.