Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.71

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and traded as high as $27.84. Evolent Health shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 2,986,061 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

