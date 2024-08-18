Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of FN stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $231.08. 271,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,035. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $266.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.78.
In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
