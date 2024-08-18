Family Investment Center Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,246 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 398,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.