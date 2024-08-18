Family Investment Center Inc. Buys 826 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. 610,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,588. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

