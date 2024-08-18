Family Investment Center Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $31,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,759,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 206,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.28. 833,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,112. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

