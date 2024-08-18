Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Investment Center Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.15. 369,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

